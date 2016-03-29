Hans ReichelBorn 10 May 1949. Died 22 November 2011
Hans Reichel
1949-05-10
Hans Reichel Biography (Wikipedia)
Hans Reichel (May 10, 1949 – November 22, 2011) was a German improvisational guitarist, experimental luthier, inventor, and type designer.
Oway oway
Le Bal (New Version)
The South Coast Route/Eros vs Education
Death Procession
The Flight
