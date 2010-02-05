Johnny Colón
Johnny Colón
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/439b199e-b446-4c82-8c63-6d281a16eb51
Johnny Colón Biography (Wikipedia)
Johnny Colon is an American salsa musician, leader of the Johnny Colon Orchestra and founder of the East Harlem Music School, also known as a major contributor to the boogaloo sound of the 1960s.
Colon was born in New York City to parents of Puerto Rican heritage. He wrote most of the Orchestra's tunes, sings, plays percussion, piano and trombone, and first found success in the world of salsa with his 1967 debut album, Boogaloo Blues. The record was produced by George Goldner and sold around three million copies worldwide. He released five albums over the period 1967-72, and in 1968 founded the East Harlem Music School. His 2008 album "Keeping It Real" features the American pop songbook.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Johnny Colón Tracks
Sort by
Boogaloo Blues
Johnny Colón
Boogaloo Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boogaloo Blues
Last played on
Johnny Colón Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist