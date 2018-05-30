Julian Victor Corrie (born 20 June 1985), better known by his stage name Miaoux Miaoux, is an English producer, musician and songwriter based in Glasgow, Scotland. He is signed to Chemikal Underground Records, who have released his albums Light of the North and School of Velocity. Prior to his solo career Corrie was a member of the Glasgow based band Maple Leaves.

Corrie is currently a member of Scottish indie rock band Franz Ferdinand and has created remixes for CHVRCHES, Belle & Sebastian and Lindstrom, amongst others. Corrie plays all the instruments on recordings himself, and performs live with drummer Liam Chapman (Prehistoric Friends, Quickbeam, Friends in America) and bassist Liam Graham.