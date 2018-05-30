Miaoux MiaouxBorn 20 June 1985
Miaoux Miaoux
Julian Victor Corrie (born 20 June 1985), better known by his stage name Miaoux Miaoux, is an English producer, musician and songwriter based in Glasgow, Scotland. He is signed to Chemikal Underground Records, who have released his albums Light of the North and School of Velocity. Prior to his solo career Corrie was a member of the Glasgow based band Maple Leaves.
Corrie is currently a member of Scottish indie rock band Franz Ferdinand and has created remixes for CHVRCHES, Belle & Sebastian and Lindstrom, amongst others. Corrie plays all the instruments on recordings himself, and performs live with drummer Liam Chapman (Prehistoric Friends, Quickbeam, Friends in America) and bassist Liam Graham.
Miaoux Miaoux - Hey Sound! at T in the Park 2015
Luxury Discovery
Virtua Fighter
The First Big Weekend (Miaoux Miaoux Remix)
Sweep Clean
Launch Loop (Radio Scotland Session 22 June 2015)
It's The Quick (Spatial Awareness remix)
Luxury Discovery (Bdy_Prts Remix)
Tour de France
It's The Quick
Tour De France
Hey Sound! (T In The Park 2015)
It's The Quick (Radio Scotland Session, 22 June 2015)
Luxury Discovery (Radio Scotland Session, 22 June 2015)
Launch Loop
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2015
Strathallan Castle
2015-07-12T19:58:02
T in the Park: 2012
Balado, Kinross-Shire
2012-07-08T19:58:02
