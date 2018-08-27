The RainmakersUS rock band. Formed 1983
The Rainmakers
1983
The Rainmakers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Rainmakers are a Kansas City, Missouri-based original rock band, fronted by Bob Walkenhorst, which had a small string of hits in the late 1980s and early 1990s in the United States and Europe, especially Norway.
Let My People Go Go
