BobTwee indie from 1987, released "Prune (Your Tree)". Formed 1986. Disbanded 1992
Bob
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1986
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/43990e26-f248-4b9f-966c-edcb8505c7a9
Bob Biography (Wikipedia)
BOB were an indie pop band from North London, England, formed in 1985.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bob Tracks
Sort by
Convenience
Bob
Convenience
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Convenience
Last played on
Kirsty
Bob
Kirsty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kirsty
Last played on
Esmerelda Brooklyn
Bob
Esmerelda Brooklyn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Esmerelda Brooklyn
Last played on
Leave The Straight Life Behind
Bob
Leave The Straight Life Behind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leave The Straight Life Behind
Last played on
It Was Kevin (BBC Session 02/03/88)
Bob
It Was Kevin (BBC Session 02/03/88)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Was Kevin (BBC Session 02/03/88)
Last played on
Nothing For Something
Bob
Nothing For Something
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nothing For Something
Last played on
Trousercide
Bob
Trousercide
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trousercide
Last played on
So Good
Bob
So Good
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So Good
Last played on
Throw Away The Key
Bob
Throw Away The Key
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Throw Away The Key
Last played on
Bloodline
Bob
Bloodline
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bloodline
Last played on
Bob Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist