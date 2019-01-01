Cary Brothers is an American indie rock singer-songwriter originally from Nashville, Tennessee, United States. After moving to Los Angeles and becoming a regular performer at the influential Hotel Cafe venue, Brothers first gained national attention with his song "Blue Eyes" on the Platinum-selling, Grammy-winning "Garden State" soundtrack. As an independent artist, he has since toured worldwide, released two full-length records, and become one of the most-licensed artists in film and television. In the electronic dance music world, Brothers has collaborated with Tiësto on a club remix of his song "Ride" and an original song for Tiesto's album Kaleidoscope, and he co-wrote and sang the title tracks for the Cosmic Gate releases Wake Your Mind and Start to Feel.