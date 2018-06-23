LMC are a British dance group consisting of producers, Lee Monteverde, Matt Cadman and Cris Nuttall. They have performed remixes for Scooter, Erasure, Dannii Minogue, Lasgo, Flip & Fill, Robert Palmer and Shania Twain. LMC is best known for the track "Take Me to the Clouds Above" which featured a sample from "How Will I Know" by Whitney Houston, and "With or Without You" by U2 which topped the UK Singles Chart in early 2004, as well as going top 5 in Ireland and top 10 in Australia.