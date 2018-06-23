LMC
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/43967d0a-1857-4cb9-a2f3-1a8f6fe5a2ad
LMC Biography (Wikipedia)
LMC are a British dance group consisting of producers, Lee Monteverde, Matt Cadman and Cris Nuttall. They have performed remixes for Scooter, Erasure, Dannii Minogue, Lasgo, Flip & Fill, Robert Palmer and Shania Twain. LMC is best known for the track "Take Me to the Clouds Above" which featured a sample from "How Will I Know" by Whitney Houston, and "With or Without You" by U2 which topped the UK Singles Chart in early 2004, as well as going top 5 in Ireland and top 10 in Australia.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
LMC Tracks
Sort by
Take Me To the Clouds Above
LMC
Take Me To the Clouds Above
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjfw.jpglink
Take Me To the Clouds Above
Last played on
Time To Groove
LMC
Time To Groove
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p066ldns.jpglink
Time To Groove
Last played on
LMC Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist