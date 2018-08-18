Ron BrowzBorn 6 December 1982
Rondell Turner (born December 6, 1982), better known by his stage name Ron Browz, is an American recording artist and record producer from Harlem, New York. He initially gained major recognition after producing the Jay-Z diss track, "Ether" by Nas. Due to the notoriety of the song, Browz adopted the nickname "Ether Boy". In 2008, he began recording music as a rapper, utilizing the Auto-Tune effect and subsequently released two popular singles, "Pop Champagne" and "Jumping (Out the Window)". He also founded his own record label imprint, Ether Boy Records.
