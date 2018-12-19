The Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra (Swedish: Kungliga Filharmonikerna or Kungliga Filharmoniska Orkestern, literal translations, "Royal Philharmonic" or "Royal Philharmonic Orchestra") is a Swedish orchestra based in Stockholm.

The orchestra was founded in 1902 as the Stockholm Concert Society (Stockholms Konsertföreningens orkester). It became a permanent ensemble in 1914. Since 1926, it has been based at Stockholm Concert Hall (Konserthuset). Starting in 1937, Radiotjänst (now Swedish Radio) utilized the orchestra as its main broadcast orchestra, in lieu of having its own in-house orchestra. In 1957, it was renamed the Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra (Stockholms Filharmoniska Orkester). In 1992 it acquired its present name, with patronage from the Swedish royal family.

Georg Schnéevoigt was the first principal conductor of the orchestra, from 1915 to 1924. Its current principal conductor is Sakari Oramo, since 2008, with an initial contract of 3 years. In 2011, Oramo's contract with the orchestra was extended until 2015. In April 2016, the orchestra announced a further extension of Oramo's contract until 2020.