Charlene Motown r&b artist, "I've Never Been to Me". Born 1 June 1950
Charlene
1950-06-01
Charlene Biography (Wikipedia)
Charlene Marilynn D'Angelo Duncan Oliver (born June 1, 1950, Hollywood, California) is an American easy-listening and R&B singer more commonly called Charlene. She is known mainly for her 1982 popular song "I've Never Been to Me."
Charlene Tracks
I've Never Been To Me
Somewhere in My Life
I've Never Been To Me (GATES)
