Kroke is a Polish instrumental ensemble of world music. The band's name in Yiddish means Kraków.

The band was founded in 1992 by three friends and graduates of the Academy of Music in Kraków. Initially, they were associated with klezmer music with strong Balkan influences. Currently, their work draws inspiration from a variety of ethnic music and sounds of the Orient (especially on the album Seventh Trip), combining these with jazz to create their own distinctive style.

In addition to their own projects, Kroke have recorded albums with artists such as Nigel Kennedy, Edyta Geppert, Maja Sikorowska and Tindra.

One of their songs, "The Secret of the Life Tree", features on the soundtrack of David Lynch's 2006 film Inland Empire.