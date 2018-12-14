Police Dog HoganFormed 2008
Police Dog Hogan
2008
Police Dog Hogan Biography (Wikipedia)
Police Dog Hogan are a British band whose music combines elements of country, folk and bluegrass. The band has been active since 2008 and released four albums, the second of which, From the Land of Miracles, was produced by Eliot James.
Police Dog Hogan Tracks
Thunderheads
Police Dog Hogan
Thunderheads
Thunderheads
Dixie
Police Dog Hogan
Dixie
Dixie
In The Country
Police Dog Hogan
In The Country
In The Country
Tomorrow's Boys
Police Dog Hogan
Tomorrow's Boys
Tomorrow's Boys
East Nashville Back Porch Fix
Police Dog Hogan
East Nashville Back Porch Fix
East Nashville Back Porch Fix
Devon Brigade
Police Dog Hogan
Devon Brigade
Devon Brigade
One Size Fits All
Police Dog Hogan
One Size Fits All
One Size Fits All
Judgement Day
Police Dog Hogan
Judgement Day
Judgement Day
Fare You Well
Police Dog Hogan
Fare You Well
Fare You Well
In The Midnight
Police Dog Hogan
In The Midnight
In The Midnight
Old Guitar
Police Dog Hogan
Old Guitar
Old Guitar
Crackington
Police Dog Hogan
Crackington
Crackington
You Again
Police Dog Hogan
You Again
You Again
Black Road
Police Dog Hogan
Black Road
Black Road
Three Drinks
Police Dog Hogan
Three Drinks
Three Drinks
The One On The Left
Police Dog Hogan
The One On The Left
The One On The Left
Let My Spirit Rise
Police Dog Hogan
Let My Spirit Rise
Let My Spirit Rise
Tyburn Jig
Police Dog Hogan
Tyburn Jig
Tyburn Jig
West Country Boy
Police Dog Hogan
West Country Boy
West Country Boy
A Man Needs A Shed
Police Dog Hogan
A Man Needs A Shed
A Man Needs A Shed
Home
Police Dog Hogan
Home
Home
The Barking Hour
Police Dog Hogan
The Barking Hour
The Barking Hour
Matilda
Police Dog Hogan
Matilda
Matilda
Wild By The Side Of The Road
Police Dog Hogan
Wild By The Side Of The Road
Wild By The Side Of The Road
Barking Hour Theme Tune
Police Dog Hogan
Barking Hour Theme Tune
Barking Hour Theme Tune
Upcoming Events
29
Jan
2019
29 Jan 2019
Police Dog Hogan, Gangstagrass, Treetop Flyers, Mike Farris, Austin Lucas, Nicki Bluhm, Amber Rubarth, Birds of Chicago, Caroline Spence, Martin Harley, Amy Speace, CoCo and the Butterfields, Sam Lewis, Caleb Caudle, Michaela Anne, Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou, The Hanging Stars, William The Conqueror, Carson McHone, Wild Ponies, Sam Morrow, Neilson Hubbard, Noble Jacks, Bennett Wilson Poole, The Southern Companion, Lucas & King, Blue Highways, Arkansas Dave, Days Are Done, Martha L. Healy, Jamie Freeman, The Hungry Mothers and The Luck (UK)
Unknown venue, London, UK
Unknown venue, London, UK
29
Jan
2019
29 Jan 2019
Police Dog Hogan, Beth Rowley, Gangstagrass, Dogs, Treetop Flyers, Mike Farris, Ethan Johns, Austin Lucas, Nicki Bluhm, Amber Rubarth, Birds of Chicago, Caroline Spence, Amy Speace, CoCo and the Butterfields, Sam Lewis, Caleb Caudle, Michaela Anne, Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou, The Hanging Stars, William The Conqueror, Carson McHone, Wild Ponies, Sam Morrow, Neilson Hubbard, Noble Jacks, Bennett Wilson Poole, The Southern Companion, Lucas & King, Blue Highways, Arkansas Dave, Days Are Done, Martha L. Healy, Jamie Freeman and The Hungry Mothers
Americana Fest UK Showcase, London, UK
Americana Fest UK Showcase, London, UK
15
Mar
2019
Police Dog Hogan
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, London, UK
