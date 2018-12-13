Elbert Joseph Higgins (born December 8, 1944) is an American singer-songwriter. In 1982, Higgins had a Top 40 album with Just Another Day in Paradise. It spawned the #1 Billboard romantic classic ballad "Key Largo", which referenced the Humphrey Bogart movie of the same name and reached #8 in the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 record chart and #1 in the Billboard adult contemporary charts and #50 in the Billboard Country Music charts. In 2009, the song "Key Largo" was #75 on VH1's Greatest One-Hit Wonders of the 80s.