Bertie HigginsBorn 8 December 1944
Bertie Higgins
1944-12-08
Bertie Higgins Biography (Wikipedia)
Elbert Joseph Higgins (born December 8, 1944) is an American singer-songwriter. In 1982, Higgins had a Top 40 album with Just Another Day in Paradise. It spawned the #1 Billboard romantic classic ballad "Key Largo", which referenced the Humphrey Bogart movie of the same name and reached #8 in the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 record chart and #1 in the Billboard adult contemporary charts and #50 in the Billboard Country Music charts. In 2009, the song "Key Largo" was #75 on VH1's Greatest One-Hit Wonders of the 80s.
Bertie Higgins Tracks
Key Largo
Bertie Higgins
Key Largo
Key Largo
Casablanca
Bertie Higgins
Casablanca
Casablanca
Casablanca (GATES)
Bertie Higgins
Casablanca (GATES)
Casablanca (GATES)
Key Largo (GATES)
Bertie Higgins
Key Largo (GATES)
Key Largo (GATES)
Crossing The Bar
Bertie Higgins
Crossing The Bar
Crossing The Bar
