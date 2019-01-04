Bruno Leonardo GelberBorn 19 May 1941
Bruno Leonardo Gelber
1941-05-19
Bruno Leonardo Gelber Biography (Wikipedia)
Bruno Leonardo Gelber (born 19 March 1941) is an Argentine classical pianist.
Bruno Leonardo Gelber Tracks
Prelude in E minor, BWV 555
Johann Sebastian Bach
Prelude in E minor, BWV 555
Prelude in E minor, BWV 555
Sinfonia from Cantata BWV29 "Wir danken dir, Gott"
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Sinfonia from Cantata BWV29 "Wir danken dir, Gott"
Sinfonia from Cantata BWV29 "Wir danken dir, Gott"
Chaconne in D minor (Partita, BWV1004)
Bruno Leonardo Gelber
Chaconne in D minor (Partita, BWV1004)
Chaconne in D minor (Partita, BWV1004)
Past BBC Events
Proms 1985: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
1985-08-19T19:43:29
19
Aug
1985
Proms 1985: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1976: Prom 43
Royal Albert Hall
1976-08-30T19:43:29
30
Aug
1976
Proms 1976: Prom 43
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1973: Prom 37
Royal Albert Hall
1973-08-29T19:43:29
29
Aug
1973
Proms 1973: Prom 37
Royal Albert Hall
