FuchsiaFormed 1970
Fuchsia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1970
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/438ba945-e372-458e-90a9-9e94c8fa652c
Fuchsia Biography (Wikipedia)
Fuchsia is a British progressive folk rock band formed in 1970. Named after Fuchsia Groan they released one album before disbanding. Their self-titled album was featured as one of Mojo's Forgotten Classics. Their style was similar to their contemporaries Jade and Comus.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fuchsia Tracks
Sort by
The Waves
Fuchsia
The Waves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Waves
Last played on
The Nothing Song
Fuchsia
The Nothing Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Nothing Song
Last played on
Fuchsia Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist