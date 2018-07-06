Steve Cropper
Steve Cropper Biography (Wikipedia)
Steven Lee Cropper (born October 21, 1941) is an American guitarist, songwriter and record producer. He is the guitarist of the Stax Records house band, Booker T. & the M.G.'s, which backed artists such as Otis Redding, Sam & Dave, Carla Thomas, Rufus Thomas and Johnnie Taylor. He also acted as the producer of many of these records. He was later a member of the Blues Brothers band. Rolling Stone magazine ranked him 39th on its list of the 100 greatest guitarists of all time.
Steve Cropper Performances & Interviews
The Stax Prom in 3 minutes (2017)
Steve Cropper Interview | Morton Through Midnight
Steve Cropper Tracks
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 65: Stax Records: 50 Years of Soul
Royal Albert Hall
2017-09-01T19:37:19
1
Sep
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 65: Stax Records: 50 Years of Soul
Royal Albert Hall
