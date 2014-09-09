Billy Larkin & The DelegatesFormed 1963. Disbanded 1966
1963
Pigmy (Part Two)
Baby I Love You
Funky Fire
Ode To Billie Joe
This Is Worth Fighting For
Hear & Now
Red Wine
