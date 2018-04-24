Anthony Hedges (born 5 March 1931) is an English composer whose output covers most musical genres. His orchestral music includes two symphonies, a Sinfonia Concertante, concertinos for Flute, Horn, Trumpet, Bassoon, Variations on a theme of Rameau, together with a substantial number of light music compositions. Works for chorus and orchestra include Bridge for the Living, (for which Philip Larkin wrote the text), The Temple of Solomon (a Huddersfield Choral Society commission), The Lamp of Liberty, (commissioned by Hull Philharmonic Orchestra for the Wilberforce bicentennary), I Sing the Birth (Canticles for Christmas) together with a number of large-scale works for massed junior choirs and orchestra which have been widely performed.

Hedges' chamber music output is extensive, from solo to ensemble works and his vocal compositions are equally numerous and varied. He has also published a considerable amount of educational music. Often regarded primarily as a light music composer due to the large number of recordings of his light orchestral music, such works in fact represent only a small portion of his overall output.