Dee Dee Bridgewater (born May 27, 1950) is an American jazz singer. She is a three-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, as well as a Tony Award-winning stage actress. For 23 years, she was the host of National Public Radio's syndicated radio show JazzSet with Dee Dee Bridgewater. She is a United Nations ambassador for the Food and Agriculture Organization.
Dee Dee Bridgewater Tracks
Bad For Me
Dee Dee Bridgewater
Bad For Me
Bad For Me
Little B's Poem
Dee Dee Bridgewater
Little B's Poem
Little B's Poem
Dee Dee's Feathers
Dee Dee Bridgewater
Dee Dee's Feathers
Dee Dee's Feathers
Slow Boat To China
Dee Dee Bridgewater
Slow Boat To China
Slow Boat To China
Sweet Rain
Dee Dee Bridgewater
Sweet Rain
Sweet Rain
That's The Way Love Should Feel
Dee Dee Bridgewater
That's The Way Love Should Feel
That's The Way Love Should Feel
Lonely Disco Dancer
Dee Dee Bridgewater
Lonely Disco Dancer
Lonely Disco Dancer
I Can't Get Next To You
Dee Dee Bridgewater
I Can't Get Next To You
I Can't Get Next To You
Heartache Caravan
Dee Dee Bridgewater
Heartache Caravan
Heartache Caravan
Yes, I'm Ready
Dee Dee Bridgewater
Yes, I'm Ready
Yes, I'm Ready
(Take My Hand) Precious Lord
Dee Dee Bridgewater
(Take My Hand) Precious Lord
(Take My Hand) Precious Lord
Treme Song / Do Whatcha Wanna
Dee Dee Bridgewater
Treme Song / Do Whatcha Wanna
Treme Song / Do Whatcha Wanna
People Make The World Go Round
Dee Dee Bridgewater
People Make The World Go Round
People Make The World Go Round
Afro Blue
Dee Dee Bridgewater
Afro Blue
Afro Blue
A Tisket, A Tasket
Dee Dee Bridgewater
A Tisket, A Tasket
A Tisket, A Tasket
Dee Dee's Feathers
Dee Dee Bridgewater
Dee Dee's Feathers
Dee Dee's Feathers
This Is New
Dee Dee Bridgewater
This Is New
This Is New
Afro Blue (Live at Maida Vale)
Dee Dee Bridgewater
Afro Blue (Live at Maida Vale)
Afro Blue (Live at Maida Vale)
Lullaby Of Birdland
Dee Dee Bridgewater
Lullaby Of Birdland
Lullaby Of Birdland
Love Won't Let Me Go
Dee Dee Bridgewater
Love Won't Let Me Go
Love Won't Let Me Go
Undecided
Dee Dee Bridgewater
Undecided
Undecided
Cotton Tail
Dee Dee Bridgewater
Cotton Tail
Cotton Tail
I Can't Help It (feat. Dee Dee Bridgewater)
Theo Croker
I Can't Help It (feat. Dee Dee Bridgewater)
I Can't Help It (feat. Dee Dee Bridgewater)
Love From The Sun (feat. Dee Dee Bridgewater)
Theo Croker
Love From The Sun (feat. Dee Dee Bridgewater)
Love From The Sun (feat. Dee Dee Bridgewater)
Mr Guitar Man
Dee Dee Bridgewater
Mr Guitar Man
Mr Guitar Man
Dee Dee's Feathers
Irvin Mayfield
Dee Dee's Feathers
Dee Dee's Feathers
Come Sunday
Dee Dee Bridgewater
Come Sunday
Come Sunday
September Song (Knickerbocker Holiday)
Dee Dee Bridgewater
September Song (Knickerbocker Holiday)
September Song (Knickerbocker Holiday)
Time And Space
Roy Ayers Ubiquity
Time And Space
Time And Space
Congo Square
Dee Dee Bridgewater
Congo Square
Congo Square
Big Chief
The New Orleans Jazz Orchestra, Dee Dee Bridgewater & Irvin Mayfield
Big Chief
Big Chief
Sister Sadie
Dee Dee Bridgewater
Sister Sadie
Sister Sadie
Big Chief
Dee Dee Bridgewater
Big Chief
Big Chief
Time and Space
Roy Ayers
Time and Space
Time and Space
One Fine Thing
Dee Dee Bridgewater
One Fine Thing
One Fine Thing
Alabama Song
Dee Dee Bridgewater
Alabama Song
Alabama Song
Lady Sings The Blues (live at Maida Vale)
Dee Dee Bridgewater
Lady Sings The Blues (live at Maida Vale)
Lady Sings The Blues (live at Maida Vale)
Save Your Love For Me (Live for Jazz On 3)
Dee Dee Bridgewater
Save Your Love For Me (Live for Jazz On 3)
Jazz Voice: Celebrating a Century of Song
Barbican, London
Barbican, London
Jazz Voice: Celebrating a Century of Song
Barbican, London
