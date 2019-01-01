Erik FaberBorn 16 May 1977
Erik Faber
1977-05-16
Erik Alfred Faber-Swensson (born May 16, 1977 in Kristiansand) is a popular Norwegian pop/rock singer-songwriter, who has released 3 albums.
