Blind Arthur Blake
1896
Blind Arthur Blake Biography
Arthur "Blind" Blake (1896 – December 1, 1934) was an American blues and ragtime singer and guitarist. He is known for numerous recordings he made for Paramount Records between 1926 and 1932.
Skeedle Loo Doo Blues
Dry Bone Shuffle
