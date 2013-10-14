Margaret BergerBorn 11 October 1985
Margaret Berger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1985-10-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/437874ed-a132-40dc-990b-92fae12c732f
Margaret Berger Biography (Wikipedia)
Margaret Berger (born 11 October 1985) is a Norwegian singer, songwriter, music director, and DJ. She made her debut on Sony BMG after she placed second on the second season of Norwegian Idol in 2004.
She released the studio albums Chameleon (2004) and Pretty Scary Silver Fairy (2006). She has not released her upcoming third album yet. Berger represented Norway in the Eurovision Song Contest 2013 in Malmö, Sweden, finishing in fourth place with the song "I Feed You My Love".
