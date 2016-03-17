Yourcodenameis:milo was an English alternative rock/experimental/post-hardcore band from Washington, Tyne and Wear. Their mini album, All Roads to Fault, was released in 2004, followed in 2005 by the full length album Ignoto, both on Fiction/Polydor Records. In 2006, the band left their Polydor contract and within a month signed a new record deal with V2 Records. In November 2006, the band released Print Is Dead Vol 1, a side project album featuring collaborations with other bands. Their second full-length album, They Came from the Sun, was released in 2007.

The band began an indefinite hiatus in August 2007, although Mullen has stated that Milo were likely to return in the future, saying "Milo isn't dead. Just resting."