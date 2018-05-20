cLOUDDEADFormed 1999. Disbanded 2004
cLOUDDEAD
1999
Clouddead (styled as cLOUDDEAD) was an experimental hip hop group consisting of Doseone (Adam Drucker), Why? (Yoni Wolf) and Odd Nosdam (David Madson).
The group's name came from a nonsensical knock-knock joke Drucker's sister told him when she was five years old.
The Keen Teen Skip
I Promise Never To Get Paint On My Glasses Again (1)
JimmyBreeze (1)
Bike (1)
Apt. A (2)
Unkown Title - BBC Session 17/07/2002
I Promise Never To Get Paint On My Glasses
Dead Dogs Two (Boards of Canada Remix)
And All You Can Do Is Laugh
Dead Dogs Two
Two Dogs Dead
