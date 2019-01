Mountains are an American drone band, originally from Chicago but now based in New York. Formed by school friends Brendon Anderegg and Koen Holtkamp, the band's first two albums appeared on their own label, Apestaartje, with subsequent releases being made on the Thrill Jockey label.

