Mountains
Mountains Biography (Wikipedia)
Mountains are an American drone band, originally from Chicago but now based in New York. Formed by school friends Brendon Anderegg and Koen Holtkamp, the band's first two albums appeared on their own label, Apestaartje, with subsequent releases being made on the Thrill Jockey label.
Mountains Tracks
Identical Ship
Mountains
Identical Ship
Identical Ship
Last played on
Living Lens
Mountains
Living Lens
Living Lens
Last played on
Tilt
Mountains
Tilt
Tilt
Last played on
Map Table
Mountains
Map Table
Map Table
Last played on
Mountains Links
