Rizzle Kicks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br4x3.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/436ef7cb-ffeb-4516-99df-b160f9b8323c
Rizzle Kicks Biography (Wikipedia)
Rizzle Kicks are a British hip hop duo from Brighton consisting of Jordan "Rizzle" Stephens (born 25 January 1992) and Harley "Kicks" Alexander-Sule (born 23 November 1991). Their debut album, Stereo Typical, was released on 31 October 2011. As of May 2012, Rizzle Kicks have sold over 1 million singles and over 600,000 albums in the UK.
Since 2015, Alexander-Sule has released music under the stage name Jimi Charles Moody, and since 2016 Stephens has released music under the stage names Wildhood and Al, the Native.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rizzle Kicks Performances & Interviews
- Rizzle Kicks join Clara in the studio for #NewMusicFridayhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01br4x3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01br4x3.jpg2016-06-17T10:20:00.000ZThe boys catch up with Clara to talk about making their new album and to spin their latest record.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03ymkkn
Rizzle Kicks join Clara in the studio for #NewMusicFriday
- Hottie of the Week - Jordan from Rizzle Kickshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p027y64y.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p027y64y.jpg2014-10-04T13:24:00.000ZSarah-Jane's Hottie of the Week, Jordan from Rizzle Kicks, spills the beans on #WhoKilledCal in new TV drama Glue.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p027y65p
Hottie of the Week - Jordan from Rizzle Kicks
- Rizzle Kicks - Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p021llpj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p021llpj.jpg2014-06-23T05:30:00.000ZJordan and Harley from the Rizzle Kicks come in for the first play of their new single Tell Her.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p021llpr
Rizzle Kicks - Interview
- Rizzle Kicks in sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01nvdfn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01nvdfn.jpg2013-12-22T14:08:00.000ZRobbie Williams chats with Rizzle Kicks as they perform in session.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01nvdgb
Rizzle Kicks in session
- Rizzle Kicks chat to Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01gcqk2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01gcqk2.jpg2013-09-09T15:28:00.000ZRizzle Kicks chat to Steve and Tim about their brand new album - Roaring 20s and they talk about working with Jamie Cullum and Fatboy Slim.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01gcr60
Rizzle Kicks chat to Steve Wright
Rizzle Kicks Tracks
Sort by
Mama Do The Hump
Rizzle Kicks
Mama Do The Hump
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw70t.jpglink
Mama Do The Hump
Last played on
Heart Skips A Beat (feat. Rizzle Kicks)
Olly Murs
Heart Skips A Beat (feat. Rizzle Kicks)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btp2p.jpglink
Heart Skips A Beat (feat. Rizzle Kicks)
Last played on
Happy That You're Here
Rizzle Kicks
Happy That You're Here
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cv0dm.jpglink
Happy That You're Here
Last played on
Down With The Trumpets
Rizzle Kicks
Down With The Trumpets
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwfck.jpglink
Down With The Trumpets
Last played on
Trumpets
Rizzle Kicks
Trumpets
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cv0dm.jpglink
Trumpets
Last played on
Lost Generation
Rizzle Kicks
Lost Generation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01f4jgp.jpglink
Lost Generation
Last played on
Skip To The Good Bit
Rizzle Kicks
Skip To The Good Bit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01g44zh.jpglink
Skip To The Good Bit
Last played on
Me Around You
Rizzle Kicks
Me Around You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cv0dm.jpglink
Me Around You
Last played on
When I Was A Youngster
Rizzle Kicks
When I Was A Youngster
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bvzt5.jpglink
When I Was A Youngster
Last played on
Wind Up
Rizzle Kicks
Wind Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cv0dm.jpglink
Wind Up
Last played on
Youngster
Rizzle Kicks
Youngster
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cv0dm.jpglink
Youngster
Last played on
Trouble
Rizzle Kicks
Trouble
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cv0dm.jpglink
Trouble
Last played on
Playlists featuring Rizzle Kicks
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Rizzle Kicks
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4r5d4
BBC Broadcasting House
2014-08-07T20:06:39
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p024c47w.jpg
7
Aug
2014
Live Lounge: Rizzle Kicks
BBC Broadcasting House
Live at Edinburgh Castle
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecr38g
Edinburgh Castle
2014-07-19T20:06:39
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p021wvls.jpg
19
Jul
2014
Live at Edinburgh Castle
19:00
Edinburgh Castle
Children in Need Rocks: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejfbj5/acts/ab5hzc
London
2013-11-13T20:06:39
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01ll4dw.jpg
13
Nov
2013
Children in Need Rocks: 2013
London
Radio 1's Teen Awards: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqbc6q/acts/a68bj5
The SSE Arena, Wembley
2013-11-03T20:06:39
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01ktnn7.jpg
3
Nov
2013
Radio 1's Teen Awards: 2013
The SSE Arena, Wembley
Live Lounge: Rizzle Kicks
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egn5d4
BBC Broadcasting House
2013-09-06T20:06:39
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01g7ydw.jpg
6
Sep
2013
Live Lounge: Rizzle Kicks
BBC Broadcasting House
Rizzle Kicks Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Professor Green - Xtreme Bars
-
Swansea reacts to the *ULTIMATE* Summer Banger
-
"We wanted One More Day Of Summer, but you gave us a week" - Iona premieres our Summer Banger
-
Example writes The Ultimate Summer Banger with listener Iona
-
Example needs your help to make the ultimate summer banger!
-
Ask Example Anything
-
What's the sample, Example?
-
"Sorry Example!" - Greg catches up with someone who blagged their way into Example's Birthday meal
-
“That was all too quick” – Dappy on the sudden fame of N-Dubz
-
Professor Green goes In Depth with DJ Target
Back to artist