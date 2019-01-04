Rizzle Kicks are a British hip hop duo from Brighton consisting of Jordan "Rizzle" Stephens (born 25 January 1992) and Harley "Kicks" Alexander-Sule (born 23 November 1991). Their debut album, Stereo Typical, was released on 31 October 2011. As of May 2012, Rizzle Kicks have sold over 1 million singles and over 600,000 albums in the UK.

Since 2015, Alexander-Sule has released music under the stage name Jimi Charles Moody, and since 2016 Stephens has released music under the stage names Wildhood and Al, the Native.