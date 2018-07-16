The Flies, also known as No Flies on Us, were an English psychedelic pop band formed in London, England, in 1965. Releasing three singles during their recording career, the group is best-remembered for a cover version of "(I'm Not Your) Stepping Stone". Although the Flies' rendition of the song was not too commercially successful, it, along with the band's other material, has since received notice as a result of "(I'm Not Your) Stepping Stone"'s appearance on the early psychedelic compilation album Chocolate Soup for Diabetics, Volume 1.