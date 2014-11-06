Günter SchickertBorn 25 April 1949
Günter Schickert
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1949-04-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/436a72b7-d029-44e6-b09f-419a22eb4aa6
Günter Schickert Tracks
Sort by
In der Zeit
Günter Schickert
In der Zeit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In der Zeit
Last played on
Wald
Günter Schickert
Wald
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wald
Last played on
Günter Schickert Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist