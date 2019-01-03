'My mum's dream is for me to be a gospel artist!' - Is working with choirs in Ray BLK's future?

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04p16tg.jpg

2017-01-10T15:03:00.000Z

Ray BLK and SG Lewis look back over her phenomenal year and Ray reveals how she'd love to work with a gospel choir - but that a full gospel album isn't on the cards. Yet...

