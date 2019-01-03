RAY BLK
RAY BLK Performances & Interviews
- 'My mum's dream is for me to be a gospel artist!' - Is working with choirs in Ray BLK's future?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04p16tg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04p16tg.jpg2017-01-10T15:03:00.000ZRay BLK and SG Lewis look back over her phenomenal year and Ray reveals how she'd love to work with a gospel choir - but that a full gospel album isn't on the cards. Yet...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04p16vt
'My mum's dream is for me to be a gospel artist!' - Is working with choirs in Ray BLK's future?
- BBC Sound Of 2017 winner Ray BLK: "I only told the family members who could keep their mouths shut!"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04nl0pr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04nl0pr.jpg2017-01-06T15:27:00.000ZRay BLK has topped the BBC Sound Of 2017 list. Previous winners include Adele & Sam Smithhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04nl0qp
BBC Sound Of 2017 winner Ray BLK: "I only told the family members who could keep their mouths shut!"
- Ray BLK - My Hood (BBC Music Sound Of 2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04nfyvh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04nfyvh.jpg2017-01-06T10:43:00.000ZSound Of 2017 winner Ray BLK performs My Hood in her local caff, for BBC Music Sound of 2017.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04nfyxw
Ray BLK - My Hood (BBC Music Sound Of 2017)
- What’s so special about the UK sound?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04ljmw3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04ljmw3.jpg2016-12-15T13:28:00.000ZIn what's been a huge year for the UK music scene we sat down with some of our Hot For 2017 acts to discuss what makes British music unique and so attractive to the likes of Drakehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04ljn0h
What’s so special about the UK sound?
- 1Xtra's Hot For 2017https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04l9pcf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04l9pcf.jpg2016-12-14T16:58:00.000Z10 UK artists tipped for big things in the year ahead - compiled by 1Xtra DJs and staff.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04lfxzl
1Xtra's Hot For 2017
- My First Bars: Ray BLKhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04l87k8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04l87k8.jpg2016-12-14T15:00:00.000ZRay BLK remembers when she first realised her talent for singing.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04l87nc
My First Bars: Ray BLK
- Sound Of 2017 - The Longlisthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hqsgy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hqsgy.jpg2016-11-27T23:59:00.000ZShowcasing the most exciting rising stars in music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04j1p3c
Sound Of 2017 - The Longlist
- RAY BLK - Un-thinkable - Radio 1's Piano Sessionshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04512m6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04512m6.jpg2016-08-18T00:24:00.000ZRAY BLK covers Alicia Keys's Drake-written classic "Un-thinkable" for Huw Stephens on the Radio 1 Piano Sessions.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04512y2
RAY BLK - Un-thinkable - Radio 1's Piano Sessions
- RAY BLK and Wretch 32 - My Hood - Radio 1's Piano Sessionshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0450zz7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0450zz7.jpg2016-08-18T00:03:00.000ZRAY BLK is joined by Wretch 32 to perform a very special version of "My Hood" for Huw Stephens on the Radio 1 Piano Sessions.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p045100l
RAY BLK and Wretch 32 - My Hood - Radio 1's Piano Sessions
RAY BLK Tracks
Mama
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06szw6r.jpglink
Last played on
Wild Thoughts (1Xtra Session, 5 July 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058cvb3.jpglink
Booo/Heartbroken/My Hood (1Xtra Takeover Ibiza 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04h8cd7.jpglink
My Hood (feat. Stormzy)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zhldc.jpglink
Last played on
Baby (feat. Maleek Berry, RAY BLK & Kid Ink)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p066lfyn.jpglink
Last played on
Run Run
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06h3941.jpglink
Last played on
Natural Woman (1Xtra Live Lounge, 05 Oct 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04h8cd7.jpglink
Blinded By Your Grace (1Xtra Live Lounge, 03 Oct 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04h8cd7.jpglink
Run Run (1Xtra Live Lounge, 03 Oct 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04h8cd7.jpglink
All Or Nothing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064nby1.jpglink
Last played on
Playlists featuring RAY BLK
28
Mar
2019
O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Ibiza: 2018
Ibiza
2018-08-04T19:30:57
4
Aug
2018
Ibiza
Reading + Leeds: 2017
Reading
2017-08-27T19:30:57
27
Aug
2017
19:25
Reading
