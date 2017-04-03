Gary LightbodyBorn 15 June 1976
1976-06-15
Gareth John Lightbody (born 15 June 1976) is a singer, songwriter, guitarist and multi-instrumentalist from Northern Ireland, best known as the lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the alternative rock band Snow Patrol.
- Gary Lightbody on The Snow Patrol Tourhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0620dft.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0620dft.jpg2018-03-22T18:39:00.000ZGary chats to Jo Whiley about the upcoming tour and his guest-list!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0620cnh
- Gary Lightbody: "Sometimes you have to get to your lowest to realise where your ground is"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0620c1b.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0620c1b.jpg2018-03-22T18:25:00.000ZSnow Patrol's Gary Lightbody talks frankly about over coming the difficulties he's facedhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06207t7
- Why has Chris reunited Noel Gallagher and Snow Patrol live on air?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05wjt4d.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05wjt4d.jpg2018-01-30T09:04:00.000ZGary Lightbody chats touring, writers block and the Biggest Weekend with Chris and Noel.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05wjk56
- Gary Lightbody chats with Stuarthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01fj1cq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01fj1cq.jpg2013-08-21T07:57:00.000ZGary Lightbody speaks to Stuart about his new band Tired Pony.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01fj1dr
The Last Time (feat. Gary Lightbody)
Taylor Swift
Last played on
I Still Love You
Gary Lightbody
Last played on
