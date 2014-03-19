The catholicsAustralian jazz ensemble. Formed 1991
1991
The Catholics is an Australian jazz ensemble led by Lloyd Swanton. They were nominated for ARIA Awards for Best Jazz Album in 1994 (The Catholics), 1997 (Life On Earth) and 2000 (Barefoot).
Floating on an Emerald Green Sea
Floating on an Emerald Green Sea
Floating on an Emerald Green Sea
I Cover The Waterfront
I Cover The Waterfront
I Cover The Waterfront
