Mott the HoopleFormed 1969. Disbanded 1974
Mott the Hoople
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqnk4.jpg
1969
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/435f1441-0f43-479d-92db-a506449a686b
Mott the Hoople Biography (Wikipedia)
Mott the Hoople are an English rock band with strong R&B roots, popular in the glam rock era of the early to mid-1970s. They are best known for the song "All the Young Dudes", written for them by David Bowie and appearing on their 1972 album of the same name.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mott the Hoople Performances & Interviews
- Mott The Hoople chat to Mark Radcliffehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqc90.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqc90.jpg2013-06-20T15:33:00.000ZMott the Hoople's Ian Hunter & Verden Allen tell Mark Radcliffe about their upcoming tour.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01bp0pf
Mott The Hoople chat to Mark Radcliffe
- Mott The Hoople speak to Simon Mayohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bng23.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bng23.jpg2013-06-20T10:47:00.000ZMott The Hoople's Ian Hunter and Verden Allen join Simon Mayo in the studio.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01bng2l
Mott The Hoople speak to Simon Mayo
Mott the Hoople Tracks
Sort by
Roll Away The Stone
Mott the Hoople
Roll Away The Stone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnk4.jpglink
Roll Away The Stone
Last played on
All The Young Dudes
Mott the Hoople
All The Young Dudes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03pdll6.jpglink
All The Young Dudes
Last played on
The Golden Age Of Rock 'n' Roll
Mott the Hoople
The Golden Age Of Rock 'n' Roll
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnk4.jpglink
The Golden Age Of Rock 'n' Roll
Last played on
All The Way From Memphis
Mott the Hoople
All The Way From Memphis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnk4.jpglink
All The Way From Memphis
Last played on
Saturday Gigs
Mott the Hoople
Saturday Gigs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnk4.jpglink
Saturday Gigs
Last played on
Playlists featuring Mott the Hoople
Upcoming Events
19
Apr
2019
Mott the Hoople, Tax The Heat
Manchester Academy, Manchester, UK
20
Apr
2019
Mott the Hoople
Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK
23
Apr
2019
Mott the Hoople
Sage Gateshead, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
26
Apr
2019
Mott the Hoople, Tax The Heat
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, London, UK
27
Apr
2019
Mott the Hoople, Tax The Heat
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, London, UK
Mott the Hoople Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist