The KnackLos Angeles power pop band "My Sharona". Formed 1978
The Knack
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqr4c.jpg
1978
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/435ccd03-20f6-42aa-97e3-275b82dc2f6f
The Knack Biography (Wikipedia)
The Knack was an American rock band based in Los Angeles that rose to fame with their first single, "My Sharona", an international number-one hit in 1979.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Knack Tracks
Sort by
My Sharona
The Knack
My Sharona
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0222st1.jpglink
My Sharona
Last played on
One Day At A Time
The Knack
One Day At A Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr4c.jpglink
One Day At A Time
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Knack
Latest The Knack News
The Knack Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist