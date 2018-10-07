Christian PetzoldBorn 1677. Died 2 June 1733
Christian Petzold
1677
Christian Petzold Biography (Wikipedia)
Christian Petzold (1677 – before 2 June 1733) was a German composer and organist. He was active primarily in Dresden, and achieved a high reputation during his lifetime, but his surviving works are few. It was established in the 1970s that the famous Minuet in G major, previously attributed to Johann Sebastian Bach, was in fact the work of Petzold. The sprightly melody was used in the 1966 pop music hit "A Lover's Concerto" by the American group The Toys.
Two Minuets
