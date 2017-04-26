Hal McIntyre & His Orchestra
Hal McIntyre & His Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/435a665c-7a50-4a54-8fa8-cb91db077a96
Tracks
Sort by
The Glow Worm
The Mills Brothers
The Glow Worm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzdzh.jpglink
The Glow Worm
Last played on
Sentimental Journey
Hal McIntyre & His Orchestra
Sentimental Journey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sentimental Journey
Last played on
Artist Links
Back to artist