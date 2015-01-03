B.G.Christopher Dorsey, US rapper aka B Gizzle. Born 3 September 1980
B.G.
1980-09-03
B.G. Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Noel Dorsey (born September 3, 1980), better known by his stage name B.G. (short for "Baby Gangsta"), is an American rapper from New Orleans, Louisiana. He began his music career signing to Cash Money Records in 1993, with Lil Wayne (then known as Baby D.) as half of the duo The B.G.'z. Both, along with rappers Juvenile and Turk, collectively formed the group, the Hot Boys in 1997. In 2001, B.G. resigned from Cash Money Records and created his own label, Chopper City Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bling Bling
Bling Bling
Bling Bling
