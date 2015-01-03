Christopher Noel Dorsey (born September 3, 1980), better known by his stage name B.G. (short for "Baby Gangsta"), is an American rapper from New Orleans, Louisiana. He began his music career signing to Cash Money Records in 1993, with Lil Wayne (then known as Baby D.) as half of the duo The B.G.'z. Both, along with rappers Juvenile and Turk, collectively formed the group, the Hot Boys in 1997. In 2001, B.G. resigned from Cash Money Records and created his own label, Chopper City Records.