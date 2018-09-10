SupersisterDutch band. Formed 1968. Disbanded 1974
Supersister
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1968
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/43581217-d734-4485-847b-3ea657a4b82e
Supersister Biography (Wikipedia)
Supersister was a Dutch band from The Hague, Netherlands, active during 1970–1974, 2000–2001 and 2010–2011. They played progressive rock ranging from jazz to pop, and although Dutch, they are generally considered to be part of the Canterbury scene due to their playfulness and complicated sound. The most predominant band members were Robert Jan Stips (keyboards, vocals), Sacha van Geest (flute), Ron van Eck (bass) and Marco Vrolijk (drums).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Supersister Tracks
Sort by
Coffee
Supersister
Coffee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Coffee
Last played on
Memories Are New
Supersister
Memories Are New
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Memories Are New
Last played on
She Was Naked
Supersister
She Was Naked
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She Was Naked
Last played on
11/8
Supersister
11/8
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
11/8
Last played on
Present From Nancy
Supersister
Present From Nancy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Present From Nancy
Last played on
The Emperor
Supersister
The Emperor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Emperor
Last played on
Groupies Of The Band
Supersister
Groupies Of The Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Groupies Of The Band
Last played on
Dreaming Wheelwhile
Supersister
Dreaming Wheelwhile
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dreaming Wheelwhile
Last played on
Radio
Supersister
Radio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Radio
Last played on
Supersister Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist