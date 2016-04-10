Paul von KlenauDanish composer. Born 11 February 1883. Died 31 August 1946
Paul von Klenau
1883-02-11
Paul von Klenau Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul August von Klenau (11 February 1883 in Copenhagen – 31 August 1946 in Copenhagen) was a Danish-born composer who worked primarily in Germany and Austria.
Die Weise von Liebe und Tod des Kornetts Christoph Rilke (excerpts)
Conductor
Last played on
Die Weise von Liebe und Tod des Cornets Chrisoph Rilke - selection
Last played on
Die Weise von Liebe und Tod: Der von Langenau ist Tief im Feind
Die Weise von Liebe und Tod: Da Sind sie alle Einander Nah
Die Weise von Liebe und Tod: Jemand erzählt Von Seiner Mutter
