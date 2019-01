Tanita Tikaram (born 12 August 1969) is a British pop/folk singer-songwriter. She achieved chart success with the singles "Twist in My Sobriety" and "Good Tradition" from her 1988 debut album, Ancient Heart. She is known for her powerful, husky voice, and poetic and somewhat obscure lyrics.

