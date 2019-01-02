Tanita TikaramBorn 12 August 1969
Tanita Tikaram
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqrhf.jpg
1969-08-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/43554fe6-840b-4f61-b54b-8168398cb1e7
Tanita Tikaram Biography (Wikipedia)
Tanita Tikaram (born 12 August 1969) is a British pop/folk singer-songwriter. She achieved chart success with the singles "Twist in My Sobriety" and "Good Tradition" from her 1988 debut album, Ancient Heart. She is known for her powerful, husky voice, and poetic and somewhat obscure lyrics.
Good Tradition
Tanita Tikaram
Good Tradition
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrhf.jpglink
Good Tradition
Last played on
Twist In My Sobriety
Tanita Tikaram
Twist In My Sobriety
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrhf.jpglink
Twist In My Sobriety
Last played on
Redemption Song
Moodswings
Redemption Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrhf.jpglink
Redemption Song
Last played on
Cathedral Song
Tanita Tikaram
Cathedral Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrhf.jpglink
Cathedral Song
Last played on
