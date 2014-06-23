Joining the musical dots across the Irish Sea, Saturday Night Gym Club is an Anglo-Irish collective of electronic storytellers. They deftly weave threads of organic pop brilliance into the fabric of bass-heavy dancefloor euphoria. Emerging from the dry ice, you hear irresistibly catchy vocal melodies. A galaxy of assorted synths, drum machines and violins form textures which are state-of-the-art and deeply resonant. SNGC's material was self-produced on an array of machines, in a multitude of locations, with no fixed studio. Each musical thread therefore inherits the inevitable influence of the environment in which it was created. Hours upon hours spent on crawling trains, endless conference calls and too many emails. From this pandemonium, something eloquent, unique and beautiful emerged. The new track ‘I know’ features the enchanting voice of singer-songwriter Ellie Walker. It sports analogue synth parts written on the Northwest tip of Ireland, with drums engineered on a flight into Edinburgh.