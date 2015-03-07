Vendela Astrid Young (born August 16, 1962) is a Canadian singer/songwriter. She is the daughter of journalist, sportswriter, and novelist Scott Young and his second wife Astrid Carlson, and the half-sister of fellow musician Neil Young, who bought her first amp in the 1970s. After a brief run with 80's Glam metal group Sacred Child, she went on to record backup vocals on several albums through most of the 80's and 90's. Her vocals appeared on Neil Young's albums Unplugged, Road Rock Vol. 1 and the Grammy-nominated Harvest Moon. In 2002, she performed lead vocals and played the bass guitar on rock band's iST album Pokalolo Paniolo. Young has also released three solo albums, Brainflower in 1995, Matinee in 2002 and One Night at Giant Rock in 2014, which was co-produced by Victor DeLorenzo. In addition to writing a Canadian bestselling book, Being Young, Young has also co-written music with many fellow musicians, including Nancy Wilson, Lisa Dalbello and the late West Arkeen.