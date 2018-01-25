Look Blue Go PurpleFormed 1983. Disbanded 1987
Look Blue Go Purple
1983
Look Blue Go Purple Biography (Wikipedia)
Look Blue Go Purple was an alternative pop/rock band from Dunedin, New Zealand, together from 1983 to 1987, recognised as part of the Dunedin sound. Their first official show was at The Broome Valley Festival on March 5, 1983.
Look Blue Go Purple Tracks
Cactus Cat
Cactus Cat
Cactus Cat
