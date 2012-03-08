DevinFemale vocalist on Track Masters/Columbia, track "Whatever Turns You On"
Devin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/434e6bdc-2296-4c27-b6ea-cc804d82dfce
Devin Tracks
Sort by
Masochist
Devin
Masochist
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5qh.jpglink
Masochist
Last played on
You're Mine
Devin
You're Mine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You're Mine
Last played on
Devin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist