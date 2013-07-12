Lefabian Williams (born November 30, 1983), better known by his stage name Fabo, is an American rapper, songwriter and producer. He is best known for his work as a founding member and frontman of the snap music group D4L, and their single "Laffy Taffy", which peaked at #1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 in January 2006. The song made Nielsen SoundScan history with digital download sales of over 175,000 copies, marking a new one-week high for sales of a single track, and went on to be certified 3x multi-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

In November 2013, Complex magazine named D4L with the likes of industry greats Eminem, Lil Wayne, and Timbaland as one of The 10 Major Influences on Today's Rap Sound. The magazine credits D4L for influence on current California production style as well as the obvious "ringtone" rap, pop rap and dance-style rap music. Complex goes on to say, "And no doubt group member, Fabo, a true star, was influential, particularly in the South."