LeATHERMØUTH Biography (Wikipedia)
Leathermouth (often typeset as LeATHERMØUTH) was an American hardcore punk band led by Frank Iero. The band formed in 2007, and in January 2009 released their first album XO.
LeATHERMØUTH Tracks
This Song IS About Being Attacked By Monsters
