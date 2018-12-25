Ryan Toby (born November 26, 1980) is an American singer, songwriter, producer, and actor. He is best known for his role as Wesley Glen Ahmal James in the 1993 film Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.

Ryan grew up in Willingboro, New Jersey where he attended Willingboro High School. A Grammy Nominated singer/songwriter Ryan has also appeared in the theatre.

Ryan has written for both new and upcoming artists as well as established artists in the U.S. and internationally. Some of the artists he's written for include Mary J Blige, Brian McKnight, LL Cool J, Amerie, Charlie Wilson, Monica, Tyrese, Kevin Lyttle, Mario, Chris Brown and Darius Rucker (of Hootie and the Blowfish). In 2003 he collaborated with Usher on Confessions, lending his pen to "Caught Up", "Super Star" and "Follow Me".

In March 2017 Ryan released a solo project, beginning with the R&B ballad "Icarus". He followed up by partnering with Jason Salvador founder of Red Vision Music.