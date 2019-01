Crispian St. Peters (born Robin Peter Smith, 5 April 1939 – 8 June 2010) was an English pop singer-songwriter, best known for his work in the 1960s, particularly his 1966 hits, "The Changin' Times", "The Pied Piper" and Ian & Sylvia's "You Were on My Mind".

