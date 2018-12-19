Crispian St. PetersBorn 5 April 1939. Died 8 June 2010
Crispian St. Peters (born Robin Peter Smith, 5 April 1939 – 8 June 2010) was an English pop singer-songwriter, best known for his work in the 1960s, particularly his 1966 hits, "The Changin' Times", "The Pied Piper" and Ian & Sylvia's "You Were on My Mind".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Crispian St. Peters Tracks
Pied Piper
Pied Piper
Pied Piper
You Were On My Mind
You Were On My Mind
You Were On My Mind
The Pied Piper
The Pied Piper
The Pied Piper
I Fall To Pieces
I Fall To Pieces
I Fall To Pieces
