The BBC Big Band, originally known as the BBC Radio Big Band is a British big band run under the auspices of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). The band broadcasts exclusively on BBC Radio, particularly on BBC Radio 2's long-running series Big Band Special. It consists of professional musicians and is directed by a number of conductors. These include arranger and composer Barry Forgie, who has been the band's Musical Director since 1977, American jazz trombonist Jiggs Whigham, and guest musical directors.
Love Will Find A Way
Olive Groves & The BBC Dance Orchestra
Love Will Find A Way
Love Will Find A Way
Olga Pullofski, The Beautiful Spy
Henry Hall
Olga Pullofski, The Beautiful Spy
Olga Pullofski, The Beautiful Spy
Hands Across The Table
Henry Hall
Hands Across The Table
Hands Across The Table
The BBC Dance Orchestra
How's Chances
Henry Hall
How's Chances
How's Chances
Who's Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf
The BBC Dance Orchestra
Who's Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf
Who's Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf
Here's to the next time
The BBC Dance Orchestra
Here's to the next time
Here's to the next time
Anything Goes
Henry Hall
Anything Goes
Anything Goes
One Two Button Your Shoe
George Elrick
One Two Button Your Shoe
One Two Button Your Shoe
Here's To The Next Time
Henry Hall
Here's To The Next Time
Here's To The Next Time
Piccadilly Rise
The BBC Dance Orchestra
Piccadilly Rise
Down Sunnyside Lane
Jack Payne & His BBC Dance Orchestra
Down Sunnyside Lane
Down Sunnyside Lane
April in Paris
Henry Hall
April in Paris
April in Paris
It's Just the Time for Dancing (feat. The BBC Dance Orchestra)
Henry Hall
It's Just the Time for Dancing (feat. The BBC Dance Orchestra)
It's Just the Time for Dancing (feat. The BBC Dance Orchestra)
The Music Goes Round And Round
The BBC Dance Orchestra
The Music Goes Round And Round
The Music Goes Round And Round
The Jersey Bounce
The BBC Dance Orchestra
The Jersey Bounce
The Jersey Bounce
It's To Say Goodnight
The BBC Dance Orchestra
It's To Say Goodnight
It's To Say Goodnight
I'm Putting All My Eggs in One Basket
The BBC Dance Orchestra
I'm Putting All My Eggs in One Basket
I'm Putting All My Eggs in One Basket
Five Fifteen
The BBC Dance Orchestra
Five Fifteen
Five Fifteen
Santa Claus Express
The BBC Dance Orchestra
Santa Claus Express
Santa Claus Express
Bounce Me Brother With A Solid Four
The BBC Dance Orchestra
Bounce Me Brother With A Solid Four
Bounce Me Brother With A Solid Four
April in Paris
The BBC Dance Orchestra
April in Paris
April in Paris
Thank You, Mister Bach
The BBC Dance Orchestra
Thank You, Mister Bach
Thank You, Mister Bach
The sun has got his hat on
The BBC Dance Orchestra
The sun has got his hat on
The sun has got his hat on
The Man on the Flying Trapeze
The BBC Dance Orchestra
The Man on the Flying Trapeze
The Man on the Flying Trapeze
Lullaby of the Leaves
The BBC Dance Orchestra
Lullaby of the Leaves
Lullaby of the Leaves
The Waltz in Swing Time
The BBC Dance Orchestra
The Waltz in Swing Time
The Waltz in Swing Time
