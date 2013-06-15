E-Zee Possee
E-Zee Possee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4346a89d-59f1-45be-a195-9b2fc48251c1
E-Zee Possee Biography (Wikipedia)
E-Zee Possee were an English electronic music group, active between 1989 and 1991, made up of vocalists and musicians, and led by MC Kinky. She was a rapper and friend of Boy George, and E-Zee Possee were promoted by George's label, More Protein.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
E-Zee Possee Tracks
Sort by
Everything Starts With An E
E-Zee Possee
Everything Starts With An E
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everything Starts With An E
Last played on
E-Zee Possee Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist