Larry Heard (born May 31, 1960, Chicago, Illinois) is a Memphis, Tennessee-based DJ, record producer and musician, widely known as an important figure in 1980s Chicago house music. He has recorded solo under various names, most notably Mr. Fingers, and was leader of the influential group Fingers Inc., whose 1988 album Another Side was the first long-form house LP. He is regarded as a pioneer of deep house music, bridging the gap between the futurism and "posthuman tendencies" of house and the lush, soulful sound of disco.