Larry HeardBorn 31 May 1960
Larry Heard
1960-05-31
Larry Heard Biography (Wikipedia)
Larry Heard (born May 31, 1960, Chicago, Illinois) is a Memphis, Tennessee-based DJ, record producer and musician, widely known as an important figure in 1980s Chicago house music. He has recorded solo under various names, most notably Mr. Fingers, and was leader of the influential group Fingers Inc., whose 1988 album Another Side was the first long-form house LP. He is regarded as a pioneer of deep house music, bridging the gap between the futurism and "posthuman tendencies" of house and the lush, soulful sound of disco.
Larry Heard Tracks
Direct Drive
Larry Heard
Burning 4 You
Larry Heard
Summertime Breeze
Larry Heard
Can You Feel It
Larry Heard
Midnight Movement
Larry Heard
Larry Heard
Larry Heard
Robert Owens
Larry Heard
Larry Heard
Larry Heard
Larry Heard
Larry Heard
Mecurian Funk
Larry Heard
Outer Acid
Larry Heard
The Sun Can't Compare
Larry Heard
Missing You (Jonny Miller Edit)
Larry Heard
Flight Of The Comet
Larry Heard
The Sun Can't Compare
Larry Heard
Love Theme 2001
Larry Heard
Guidance
Larry Heard
ID
Larry Heard
The Sun Can Compare
Larry Heard
Deja Vú (Musaria Mix)
Larry Heard
DNA-RNA
Larry Heard
